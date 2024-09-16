Ministry of Health Celebrates First Cohort of Graduates from Care Certificate Course

The first cohort of 18 Community Health and Geriatric Aides recently graduated from the Care Certificate Course organised by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

A press release from the ministry explained that the certification course was adapted from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) Care Certificate Course. The training was designed to equip healthcare support staff with essential skills, knowledge, and competencies to deliver high-quality care in a wide variety of settings. Montserrat is the first among the UK Overseas Territories (UKOTS) to pilot this programme, leading the region in raising care standards.

The 18 graduates received their certificates and pins in a special ceremony held at the Davy Hill Community Centre on Thursday September 13.

While delivering remarks at the ceremony, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharra Greenaway- Duberry announced that the Ministry of Health is already planning for a second cohort of participants, which is set to commence in the coming months. She also highlighted the significance of the occasion which not only celebrated the graduates but also emphasized the island’s leadership role in the region.

Nurse Tutor and Course Coordinator Naomi Joseph-Foster, who led the implementation of the course in Montserrat, will soon extend her expertise to assist the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as they prepare to roll out their own version of the Care Certificate Course.

Speaking on the achievement, Nurse Joseph-Foster said: “This course is a game changer for healthcare in Montserrat. The training provides our healthcare workers with the confidence and skills to deliver exceptional care and support to patients. I’m incredibly proud of the graduates and excited for the future of healthcare on the island.”

Graduates of the Care Certificate Course received comprehensive training across multiple healthcare disciplines, focusing on core areas such as safeguarding, communication, infection prevention and control, patient safety, and more. The programme not only builds confidence among healthcare workers but also ensures they meet the national standards for quality care.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services remains committed to providing continuous training and support for healthcare workers, ensuring the highest standards of care across all sectors.