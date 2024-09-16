Mount Sinai Cardiologist & Team Conduct Working Visit to Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services announced today, the successful visit of Dr. Icilma Fergus-Rowe, a distinguished cardiologist, and her team from the renowned Mount Sinai Hospital New York.

The annual visit is part of the ministry’s ongoing Visiting Specialist Programme, which ensures that residents of Montserrat have access to specialized tertiary healthcare services that are not otherwise available locally.

Dr. Fergus-Rowe, along with her team, including a Family Nurse Practitioner, Healthcare Manager, and two Clinical Research Coordinators, visited from August 31 to September 7, and provided vital cardiovascular care, health education and outreach to the community. The team conducted comprehensive consultations for 91 patients including 27 echocardiograms. They also conducted health education sessions to ensure clients were accurately aware of the scope of their health status and were empowered to actively engage in the management of their health. They further performed community outreach to highlight heart health and alert residents to key risk factors for heart disease.

During her visit, Dr. Icilma Fergus – Rowe, a Montserratian, expressed her continued commitment to visiting and providing care to residents of Montserrat as the visits provide a lifeline for many patients requiring specialised treatments that are not readily available on the island. She also lauded local health professionals who work closely with her to ensure continuity of care for persons seen during her visit.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services extended its appreciation to Dr. Fergus-Rowe and the entire Mount Sinai team for their unwavering dedication and exceptional care. The ministry said it is committed to continuing this vital programme, with further specialist visits planned in the coming months to support the health and well-being of all Montserratians.