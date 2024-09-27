Pink Ribbon Charity Celebrates 15th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event – Walk for a Cure

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat is proud to announce its annual programme in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. “Walk for a Cure” is the theme of this year’s slate of activities. This is the 15th year of the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and the community is invited to participate in a series of exciting and impactful events throughout October.

Schedule of Events

October 1st – 21st: 21-Day Step Challenge

Participants are encouraged to stay active and track their steps daily as part of the 21-Day Step Challenge.

Registration: September 14 – 30, 2024 at the Alliouagana Express and Printing office in Davy Hill or via WhatsApp at 664-496-7465/7404.

Saturday, Oct 19th: Clean Up Day at Carr’s Bay and Little Bay from 6:30 – 8:30 AM

Sunday, October 20th: Church Service – Beulah Wesleyan Church, St. Peters at 10:00 AM

Charity Bingo hosted by FishNet Bingo Club, Little Bay Market at 8:00 PM

Jackpot: Return ticket to Antigua, generously donated by Fly Montserrat.

Monday, October 21st: Breast Health Information Session

Target Audience: Montserrat Secondary School & Community College Students and Teachers

Location: National Trust

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM

Wednesday, October 23rd: Talking Health on ZJB Radio Montserrat at 3 PM

Tune in for an insightful discussion on breast health and cancer awareness.

Friday, October 25th: Pink Friday – Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness by wearing something pink! We encourage businesses and offices to join in by decorating their spaces in pink.

Cake Sale at BBC Complex – 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Saturday, October 26th: Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, Motorcade & 21-Day Step Challenge Awards

Join us for the signature event of the month!

New Route: Brades to Buss-A-Lyme, Little Bay.

Registration Venue: Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church Car Park, Brades at 4:30 PM | Walk Starts: 5:30 PM

Monday, October 28th: Wellness Information Evening

Topic: Reducing the Impact of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) through Lifestyle Changes – An Island Initiative.

Location: Montserrat Cultural Centre at 6:30 PM

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, there will be four Breast Health Check days throughout the month. Women and men are encouraged to get these vital checks at the St. Peters Health Centre on October 11 and 18 and Dr. Buffonge’s Office in Brades, on October 19 and 21. Check the event calendars for times.

The Breast Cancer Awareness initiative was founded in 2009 as a grassroots movement by Caribscan to highlight the need for breast health care and to raise funds for mammograms for the women of Montserrat. Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat became a registered entity in 2013 and has since played a crucial role in providing access to free breast health checks for women on the island. Through the Mammogram Fund, the charity has enabled over 500 women to receive free life-saving mammograms in Antigua at the Belmont Clinic.

Join us for these special events as we come together to honour survivors, remember loved ones, and raise awareness for breast cancer.

Follow us on Facebook at @pinkribboncharity. For more information, call us on 664 496 PINK.

Let’s make this 15th anniversary a memorable and impactful one!