Job Vacancy – General Manager of Bank of Montserrat Ltd.

Bank of Montserrat Ltd. (www.bankofmontserrat.ms) the sole commercial bank on the island is seeking to recruit an experienced and qualified professional with strong leadership qualities and diverse banking experience to fill the position of General Manager.

OVERVIEW

The Bank’s vision is to be an innovative, customer-centric, technology-driven and socially responsible employer of choice. BoML is the only commercial bank on the island and has grown significantly over the last three years through an acquisition.

The chosen candidate will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and management of the bank, cultivating a culture of high performance and fostering an engaged team, achieving continued strong financial performance, credit quality, business development, operations, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, governance and risk management.

They must be results oriented, focused on delivering on the key strategic and operational goals of the bank. He or she will be the face of the bank both locally and throughout the diaspora.

Additionally, they should have a successful track record of working with the Board of Directors.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

• Leading a highly engaged and results-oriented team, through the adoption of a deliberate performance-driven model and a ‘people first’ approach.

• Success leading a commercial bank, with demonstrated ability of being creative in addressing uncertainty, and a willingness to change existing business models.

• Profit and Loss leadership with full accountability.

• Relevant working knowing of the ECCU banking sector.

• Extensive knowledge of credit underwriting, techniques for commercial and personal lending, recovery and loan administration.

• Proven success in leading technological/digital change, leveraging new and existing tools.

• Strong experience in investment management, securities trading and a good understanding of investment instruments.

• In-depth understanding of financial accounting, analysis and reporting.

• Strong balance sheet management/asset liability management.

• Experience in liquidity risk management and contingency planning.

• Experience managing a bank using a risk-based approach grounded in an Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

• In-depth understanding of the regulatory environment, including the current and new regulations facing the banking industry.

• Experience working with and reporting to Board of Directors.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

• Bachelor’s degree in business administration, banking, finance or a related field and a minimum of 10 years senior executive experience managing a financial institution.

• An MBA or Chartered Banker MBA preferred.

• Proven ability to lead/shape a bank to sustainable growth.

• Proven track record of effective leadership focusing on engaged employees, coaching and developing teams.

• Experience leading an indigenous bank strongly preferred.

• Prior experience working directly with boards is essential.

Candidates interested in this exciting opportunity should send their Curriculum Vitae with full details of their experience, qualifications, and the names and contact details of two business references to the Chairman Bank of Montserrat Ltd, gmrecruitment@bankofmontserrat.ms. to reach no later than November 1st, 2024.