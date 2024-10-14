DMCA Highlights Youth to Commemorate International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

On Sunday, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) joined the global community in observing International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, under the theme “Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future.”

This theme resonates with the DMCA’s long-term commitment to equip Montserrat’s youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to take timely and effective actions to reduce their risks to various natural and technological hazards, in order to save lives and assist others. Through ongoing initiatives such as tsunami and earthquake drills, youth engagement in disaster risk reduction activities, and the annual DMCA Hurricane Preparedness Summer Programme, the agency works to build resilience across generations.

While the DMCA’s support for youth is continuous, the agency is particularly proud of its role in assisting volunteers like Darenthea Sweeney, who is passionate about disaster management and addressing the effects of climate change in Montserrat. Ms. Sweeney recently completed the Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders course, organized by Island Innovation, and represented Montserrat at a Climate Change and Health Workshop in Guyana. She plans to pursue postgraduate studies in Crisis and Disaster Management and Climate Change, furthering her impact in these critical areas.

Similarly, the DMCA continues to support and assist TiVonne Howe, a dedicated young Montserratian pursuing her doctorate in volcanology. Ms. Howe’s commitment to understanding volcanic hazards and minimizing their effects on communities reflects her deep passion for disaster resilience. The DMCA remains dedicated to helping her complete her studies and contribute to Montserrat’s disaster preparedness.

Recognizing that today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow, the DMCA collaborates year-round with educators—from early childhood to tertiary levels—and community groups to promote disaster awareness and preparedness. These efforts are designed to empower the next generation with the tools to build a greener, safer, and more climate-resilient Montserrat.

As we observe this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the DMCA reaffirms its ongoing dedication to nurturing youth as future leaders in resilience. By providing them with the skills and knowledge to respond to the impacts of both natural and man-made hazards, and to adapt to climate change, we are making a long-term investment in Montserrat’s safety and resilience. With the energy and innovation of our youth, we can build a future where our communities are better prepared for the challenges ahead. The work we do every day helps shape the resilient Montserrat of tomorrow.

About the DMCA

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is the lead agency responsible for disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery in Montserrat. Through proactive planning, public education, and timely information dissemination, the DMCA works to minimize risks and ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Montserrat.