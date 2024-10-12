Fish ‘N Fins to Host “Candidates for Conservation” Workshop on Marine Protection

Fish ‘N Fins Inc. is set to host the “Candidates for Conservation” workshop, an initiative aimed at uniting prospective political candidates and community members to discuss strategies for safeguarding Montserrat’s marine ecosystems. The event, scheduled for October 14, 2024, at the Fish ‘N Fins Clubhouse in Little Bay, will focus on the Montserrat Turtle Action Plan and other marine conservation efforts.

A release from the organisation, said that with marine ecosystems facing increasing threats, the workshop will provide a platform for exploring how effective legislation can strengthen conservation initiatives. Attendees will gain valuable insights from the findings of the Darwin-funded Montserrat Turtle Project, which assessed the current state of turtle populations and recommended conservation strategies.

The event will feature key speakers including:

, who will deliver opening remarks on balancing development with environmental sustainability. Jack Wiggins , a PhD researcher from the University of Exeter, who will present scientific findings on marine conservation and turtle protection.

, UK Overseas Territories Conservation Officer, sharing successful examples of community-led conservation efforts. Dr. Nicola Weber , senior lecturer in Marine Ecology and Conservation, and the biological lead of the Montserrat Turtle Project, explaining the Montserrat Turtle Action Plan and its recommendations.

An open Q&A session will follow, allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers.

Fish ‘N Fins encourages prospective political candidates, community leaders, and environmental advocates to attend and take part in this crucial conversation on safeguarding Montserrat’s marine biodiversity.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Aldean Williams at support@aquafishnfins.com or call +1 (664) 496-0089.

Event Details:

Location: Fish 'N Fins Clubhouse, Little Bay

Fish ‘N Fins Clubhouse, Little Bay Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM