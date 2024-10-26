Family of Premier Reuben T. Meade Expresses Gratitude Following Medical Incident

In a statement issued this morning by Ben Meade, on behalf of his father, Premier of Montserrat Reuben T. Meade, the family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and concern following a recent medical incident involving the Premier.

The Premier, leader of the United Alliance, was taken to Glendon Hospital for evaluation after an unexpected health incident at the conclusion of the new government’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday evening. According to Ben Meade, the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure, and the premier was kept overnight for observation. He has since been discharged and is reported to be doing well.

Meade Sr. is said to be “back to his jovial self.” Ben Meade thanked the medical professionals for their swift care and the many who offered assistance at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. He extended the family’s gratitude to the public for their warm messages and ongoing support.

As the weekend progresses, Premier Meade is expected to rest before resuming his duties to lead Montserrat’s new government in addressing the needs of the island.

Ben Meade concluded by noting that the Premier will share his own reflections in due time and asked for privacy over the weekend.