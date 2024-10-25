Portfolios Assigned as United Alliance and Opposition Leader Sworn in as Government of Montserrat

Premier of Montserrat Reuben T. Meade says he and his government are ready to get to work for the people.

Following the brief swearing in ceremony on Friday evening at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in the presence of Her Excellency Governor Sarah Tucker, the ministerial positions for the members of the United Alliance, who won the general elections were announced.

Governor Tucker congratulated United Alliance for gaining five seats in the assembly – a clear majority, she noted. “The people of Montserrat have elected you as their government and I look forward to supporting you.”

She congratulated all of the candidates who contested the elections calling it a “credit to Montserrat that so many people have a passion for the island” and stepped forward to lead the country.

Premier Reuben T. Meade will hold the portfolios of Ministry of Finance, Local Government, Immigration, Regional Affairs, Culture, Tourism, Economic Management, Trade, Information, Communication, and Digital Transformation.

Deputy Premier Veronica Dorsette Hector will hold the ministerial portfolios of Infrastructure, Labour, Energy, Transportation, and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

John P. Osborne – Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment and Sports.

Dr Ingrid A. Buffonge – Minister of Education, Health, Social Services and Youth Affairs.

Dwayne Hixon has been appointed as a Parliamentary Secretary, assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture.

People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) Leader Paul Lewis will return as Leader of the Opposition.

Quoting Romans 8:28 “We know that all things work together for good”, Premier Meade said “we promise to be a government of the people. Your government. We pledge to serve honestly and with compassion.”

The incoming premier said part of his job is training the team “as they each continue their growth in their political life. I am extremely proud of their growth over the past six months of the campaign. They are ready to serve.”

He revealed that the role of deputy premier will rotate among the members of his team, to allow “each of them to gather the experience they need to serve you the people.”

To continue providing the public with access to his party, the new leader of government said they will be keeping their party office in St. Johns open to facilitate concerns. The office will be staffed by Zenoushka Meade who managed the team’s social media marketing during the campaign.

“We have a lot of work to do. We are at the beginning of a new budget cycle,” Premier Meade continued.

Starting on Monday, he and the team will be visiting each ministry together and on Tuesday they will be in a retreat with all of the permanent secretaries to go over the plans, policies, projects and problems. “We are working as a team, and the civil servants are a part of the team and the solution.”

He acknowledged the presence of his son and grandson, both also named Reuben Meade.

This is the second time that Reuben T. Meade will serve as Montserrat’s premier. He was the island’s first premier when the 2010 Constitution came into force in 2010.