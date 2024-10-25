Statement from MCAP Leader Dr. Samuel Joseph

Dear Team, Volunteers, Sponsors, and Supporters,

As I reflect on our journey together in this campaign, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. Leading the Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) for the first time has been an honor that I hold dearly. None of what we accomplished would have been possible without each of you—your hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment fueled this movement and inspired hope across Montserrat.

To my dedicated teammates Joseph E. Farrell, Crenston C. Buffonge, Charliena White, Siobhan Tuitt, Jamiel Greenaway, Gilmore Williams, Edris Wade, and Edith Fenton—your resilience, strength, and commitment to this cause have been a source of immense pride. Working alongside each of you, I have seen firsthand your dedication to a brighter Montserrat, and it has been a true privilege. Each of you brought your unique talents and perspectives, and together, we built a team that will long be remembered for its hard work and dedication.

To our volunteers, thank you for the countless hours you dedicated to this cause. Your commitment to a vision of a better Montserrat is humbling, and I am deeply appreciative of every hand that helped, every door that was knocked on, and every conversation that encouraged people to vote for MCAP.

To our sponsors and supporters, you have been instrumental in ensuring that our message was heard. Your faith in MCAP and in me personally is a testament to your trust in what we stand for. Thank you for investing in a future that empowers every Montserratian, for standing by us through the highs and the lows, and for making this journey possible.

As we turn the page, I want to congratulate to the United Alliance Party on their victory at the polls. The people of Montserrat have spoken, and we honor their decision. We entrust you with the mantle to lead our nation forward, and we encourage you to build upon the foundation that MCAP had laid. There is much work ahead in creating a prosperous and united Montserrat, and we stand ready to support initiatives that uphold this shared dream.

Together, we have set the vision; now we look forward to seeing it flourish in the capable hands of those elected to continue this mission. May we continue to strive for a Montserrat that grows stronger and brighter, for this generation and those to come.

With deepest gratitude and hope for our future.

Dr. The Hon. Samuel Joseph