Reuben T. Meade’s United Alliance Claims Victory in the Montserrat General Elections

(UPDATED with quotes) Montserrat’s first premier Reuben T. Meade led his new party, United Alliance (UA) to victory tonight with a resounding win at the polls, capturing five of the nine seats needed to form a government.

From the early results, it was clear that the ruling Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) had lost its foothold and would struggle for position throughout the counting.

All 34 of the nominated candidates contested the elections. Of note, is that UA’s candidate #9 George Kirnon had his nomination quashed then reinstated after a high court ruling overturned the Returning Officers decision.

MCAP’s lone member in the top nine was Crenston Buffonge. The former Minister of Agriculture held the number one position for most of the night, a mark of the regard that voters have for him and his work over the past five years.

Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, the island’s favourite female physician held second place for most of the night then moved up to first place with 1034 at the 3:31 update.

UA leader Reuben T. Meade, who had been trailing behind his party members Dr. Buffonge, John Osborne and Veronica Dorsette-Hector moved into the third position at the same time. Dorsette-Hector was a Parliamentary Secretary with MCAP and crossed the floor shortly before the end of the last parliamentary sitting. She will now be back in government with UA.

People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) solidified their position in the top nine with the presence of leader Paul Lewis and former PDM Leader Donaldson Romeo in sixth and seventh position respectively. PDM candidates Nyota Mulcare and Jermaine Wade played musical chairs throughout the evening swapping places between ninth and tenth place.

Businessman and UA candidate, Dwayne Hixon held on to the eighth position at the end of the count.

The presence of only one member of MCAP in the top nine indicated a clear displeasure with the party and their inability to deliver for the people.

First time candidate for MCAP Siobhan Tuitt was in the top nine for a few hours but eventually fell to 12th position. She was three spots ahead of outgoing premier and former party leader Joseph “Easton Taylor” Farrell at number 15 and six spots ahead of the party leader Dr. Samuel Joseph.

Independent candidates did not fare well in the elections. Debra Lewis, the former Director of External Affairs was the highest independent vote getter in position 28 with 297 votes.

UA leader Reuben T. Meade said in an interview following the end of the count that “when you look at the breakdown of the numbers, the people have spoken all across the country. We are the party of choice to take Montserrat forward. We plan to govern for all of the people and seek to make things better for the people of this country.”

Meade said he will be meeting with members today to officially form the government and portfolios will be assigned. He also indicated that they plan to reach out to another elected member to join their team as they wish to have an additional Parliamentary Secretary on board. Come Monday morning, the Meade said his team will “get down to the work the people have asked us to do.”

See all the results on the election website at Montserrat National Elections

Stats

Registered voters – 3,468

Actual voter turnout – 2343

Voter turnout percentage – 67.63%

Vote Allocation

Crenston Buffonge – MCAP – 1093 Ingrid Buffonge – UA – 1086 Reuben T. Meade – UA – 1068 John Osborne – UA – 1067 Veronica Dorsette – UA – 983 Paul Lewis – PDM – 976 Donaldson Romeo – PDM – 849 Dwayne Hixon – UA – 786 Nyota Mulcare – PDM – 785