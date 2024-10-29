Positive Outlook for Montserrat’s 2024/2025 Cruise Season

The Montserrat Tourism Authority is anticipating an active cruise season with a number of vessels scheduled to call.

Starting on November 17, 2024, with the arrival of the Saga Spirit of Discovery, the season marks a significant boost to Montserrat’s tourism with both repeat and first-time visits from some of the world’s most renowned cruise lines, a release from the authority noted.

The 2024/2025 season will see ships like Silversea’s Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra, and Sea Cloud II bringing hundreds of eager travelers to explore the island’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Additionally, the regular Jeans for Freedom ferry service from Guadeloupe will bring day visitors, allowing Montserrat to welcome our French guests who eagerly visit the island’s top attractions. These visitors, along with cruise passengers, will experience popular stops such as the Buried City of Plymouth, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, the National Trust, Runaway Ghaut, Richmond Hill area and more.

In addition to packaged tours, visitors will engage in activities like hiking, scuba diving, and kayaking, while also relaxing at Montserrat’s beach bars, enjoying local cuisine, and purchasing unique souvenirs. The addition of new vessels to Montserrat’s itinerary through to 2026 underscores the island’s growing appeal among international travelers, the release highlighted.

Although some vessels, like the Wind Star, have postponed their visits until the completion of Montserrat’s new port, they continue to feature Montserrat in their offerings, maintaining the island’s reputation as a must-visit destination within the Caribbean cruise landscape.

“We are excited to welcome this season’s cruise visitors, who will experience the authentic beauty of Montserrat,” said Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald, Chief Executive Officer of the Montserrat Tourism Authority. “Our presence at major cruise trade shows, such as Seatrade in Miami, allows us to build awareness and network with cruise line executives, which helps drive interest in Montserrat’s offerings. Many cruise lines are seeking unique experiences for their guests, and Montserrat – with its untapped attractions and natural beauty – presents an appealing option for these decision-makers.”

The Montserrat Tourism Authority and stakeholders are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for each visitor, highlighting the island’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.