Minister Buffonge Outlines Vision for Education Transformation on Montserrat

Minister of Education, Health, and Social Services Dr. Ingrid Buffonge has unveiled an ambitious plan to revamp Montserrat’s education system, aligning it with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the island’s 2023 Sustainable Development Plan. Speaking during a recent presentation on Friday, January 10 in Salem, Dr. Buffonge emphasised the United Alliance’s commitment to accessible, equitable, and high-quality education to meet the needs of every student.

Aligning with Global and Local Goals

“The UN Sustainable Development Goals speak to education that is accessible and equitable so everybody can access it and afford it,” Dr. Buffonge stated. She highlighted the necessity of ensuring vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, have access to education.

Dr. Buffonge underscored that the education system must foster literacy, numeracy, and technical skills for children and adults, enabling them to live sustainable lives and become global citizens. “We want to ensure that what we teach is applicable and relevant to what’s happening in the rest of the world,” she added.

Challenges in the Education System

Dr. Buffonge addressed significant challenges facing Montserrat’s education sector, including:

Special Educational Needs (SEN): Recent studies show 25% of Montserrat's students have SEN, but the island lacks adequate structures and staffing to support them.

Student Vulnerabilities: Many students are unsupervised after school, face hunger, and attend classes in unsafe buildings.

Teacher Retention: Low salaries, high living costs, and limited professional development opportunities have made retaining teachers difficult.

Technical and Vocational Training Gaps: The absence of technical and vocational studies at primary and secondary levels, and the lack of such programmes at the college level, hinder students' career prospects in trades like mechanics and construction.

United Alliance’s Education Priorities

Dr. Buffonge outlined the United Alliance’s strategy to address these issues and improve educational outcomes:

Support for SEN Students: The government plans to hire more teachers, teaching assistants, and guidance counselors. A new request for a speech and language therapist and an educational psychologist is underway. Improving Academic Performance: Free extra classes, adequate teaching supplies, and training programs for teachers are part of the agenda. Retaining Teachers: Plans include better salaries, free healthcare for teachers, and addressing housing challenges. “The salaries of teachers must increase, or they will not want to work here,” Dr. Buffonge said. Expanding Technical and Vocational Training: The government aims to integrate technical subjects at all educational levels and reopen programmes like nursing and teacher training at the Montserrat Community College.

Immediate Initiatives and Future Plans

Dr. Buffonge announced that a breakfast program for secondary school students and an after-school club to ensure safety and engagement from 2 pm to 6 pm have been included in the new budget request. She also highlighted the need to secure funding for expanding technical programmes and launching new initiatives at the college level.

“In summary, this budget cycle should bring some of what we need, but there is still a lot more work to do,” Dr. Buffonge concluded.

Dr. Ingrid Buffonge’s vision for Montserrat’s education system reflects a clear commitment to addressing longstanding challenges, from supporting special educational needs students to expanding technical and vocational training. However, the ambitious nature of these initiatives raises questions about the financial constraints faced by the government, as substantial investments will be needed to recruit staff, upgrade facilities, and expand programmes.

Additionally, integrating cultural education into the curriculum, while vital for preserving Montserrat’s heritage, may further strain resources and necessitate specialised training for educators. Despite these potential hurdles, the education minister’s comprehensive plan signals a strong desire to equip Montserrat’s students to thrive locally and globally.

