Guidelines Instituted as What’s on Your Mind Returns to ZJB Radio Montserrat

A series of guidelines have been implemented as ZJB Radio Montserrat’s flagship show “What’s On Your Mind” returns on Tuesday January 14, 2025 at 8:30am.

The programme, initiated by morning show host Basil Chambers, was suspended in March 2023, following concerns about the legal risk posed to government by remarks made on air by callers. The show, which has been a channel for many in the community to bring issues to light and air their grievances, has been a subject of much conversation and was even included in a 2023 calypso song by reigning monarch Sylk.

According to a press release from the radio station, “to improve the standard of the show, several mechanisms will be introduced,

along with administrative and operational arrangements that will help to uphold decent standards in broadcasting.”

“The goal of the programme is to promote a commitment to national development through the sharing of information, constructive dialogue and interaction through broadcasting. However, freedom of speech in a democratic society does not mean the freedom to say absolutely anything on the radio,” the station stated.

All callers are expected to speak within a framework and must not:

Use profanity on the airwaves

Express opinions that are NOT based on accurate, factual information

Engage in personal attacks

Advocate violence or anything illegal

Speculate with regard to intentions as distinct from the words spoken or actions taken by public officials

Identify any children or other minors affected by an issue

Discuss any matter that is sub judice or likely to become a court matter

Quote from documents that may be confidential to which the caller is not entitled or not authorised to disclose the contents on-air

Treat all recognised religious beliefs and entities disrespectfully

Engage in lurid discussions about people’s personal lives including their own

Make comments that are not based on facts. Statements must be made in good faith without malice, on matters of public concern and not personal preference

The station manager Herman Sargeant said that where necessary, callers will be “Cut off” if racially or ethnically insensitive or intolerant references are made, or if references are defamatory or can bring the radio station into disrepute.

Callers are encouraged to observe these protocols, to avoid any harm or offence to anyone.

The station said “What’s On Your Mind Programme is committed to national development through the sharing of information, constructive dialogue, and interaction through broadcasting.”

“The programme is intended to provide a platform for direct audience participation to exchange views and voice concerns; provide a forum to increase knowledge, generate awareness, and disseminate information; and encourage open and responsible discussion on nationally significant issues,” the released ended.

Chambers will return as co-host and the stations Multi-Media Editor Keyola Greene will serve as the producer.

Premier Reuben T. Meade is scheduled to be the first guest on the programme.

Listen to the show online at www.zjbradio.com.

Share this: Facebook

X

