Brades Primary School Releases Spirit Week Schedule

Brades Primary School has launched a new initiative to build school spirit.

Spirit Week coincides with the ending of the St Patrick’s Festival and the very important week of sporting activities for local schools.

From March 18 to 21, students and teachers will participate in events.



March 18 is Socks & Crocks Day – everyone is encouraged to wear their house colour socks with crocs.

March 19 is Hair Day and students are permitted to rep their house colours in hairstyles and accessories.

March 20 is Sports Day at Little Bay Field at 12:30pm.

March 21 is T-shirt and Jeans Day. Everyone can wear T-shirts and jeans in their house colour.

Share this: Facebook

X

