Health Minister Calls for Policies that Prioritise Reduction of Illnesses and Deaths

At last Friday’s townhall meeting in Salem by the Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge sounded the alarm at the critical status of the nation’s health and need for radically improved health services.

Policy as a Blueprint for Better Outcomes

“Let us adjust health law and write health policy so that it truly addresses the root causes of death and disease,” stated Dr. Buffonge. A well-crafted health policy acts as a roadmap, directing resources toward pressing needs. Policies that prioritise reducing deaths from heart attacks, diabetes, and cancer, for example, ensure funding aligns with these goals.

The minister explained that appropriate policies lead to better funding allocation, which in turn results in improved patient outcomes. Whether it’s enhancing Medivac services or adopting international stroke and heart attack protocols, some life-saving changes require minimal investment—just the right decisions and political will.

Critical Initiatives on the Horizon

Montserrat faces mounting challenges from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. The prevalence of these conditions continues to rise, necessitating bold steps to mitigate their impact. To address this, Dr. Buffonge highlighted several key initiatives:

Dialysis for All : Despite progress, dialysis remains inaccessible to many. Her ministry has made a new spend request for dialysis funding and collaboration with organisations like Bridge of Life could bring affordable, life-saving care to Montserrat.

: Despite progress, dialysis remains inaccessible to many. Her ministry has made a new spend request for dialysis funding and collaboration with organisations like Bridge of Life could bring affordable, life-saving care to Montserrat. Specialist Care Expansion : Plans are underway to introduce visiting vascular surgeons and oncologists. Dr. Buffonge announced that Dr. Perry Ryan, an oncologist and hematologist, is set to arrive in March. His visit will focus on patient care, cancer screening guidelines, and inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals.

: Plans are underway to introduce visiting vascular surgeons and oncologists. Dr. Buffonge announced that Dr. Perry Ryan, an oncologist and hematologist, is set to arrive in March. His visit will focus on patient care, cancer screening guidelines, and inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals. Cancer Screening Registry: Establishing a registry is crucial for early diagnosis of stomach and colon cancers. While funding is not yet secured, its inclusion in future budgets could drastically improve survival rates.

Making Progress Without Major Costs

Dr. Buffonge emphasized that several impactful measures require little to no financial investment:

Implementing stroke and heart attack protocols.

Establishing faster Medivac services to prevent delayed treatments.

Strengthening partnerships, such as the proposed MOU with Guadeloupe for specialised care access.

Conducting audits and research to refine health practices.

“Research and audit doesn’t cost us any money. These are just decisions and policy. Adoption of guidelines and protocols in stroke and in heart attack, that doesn’t cost us any money,” Dr. Buffonge explained. “To have a faster and more efficient Medivac service doesn’t cost us any money. When you get the patient to the place two days later, which is two days late and they die, that doesn’t make it cheaper for you. You just end up with a sick, dying, or dead patient.”

Overcoming Barriers to Success

While political will and advocacy can drive change, Dr. Buffonge stressed the importance of administrative support. Without alignment between ministries and their accounting officers, even the best policies may falter. “We are 100% dependent on our administrative teams to ensure success,” she noted.

Change begins with hope and a shared commitment to doing better. By prioritising health policy, leveraging partnerships, and fostering collaboration between political and administrative leaders, Montserrat can achieve a healthier future for all.

Share this: Facebook

X

