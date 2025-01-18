Observer Mission Calls for Montserrat to Act on Electoral Recommendations

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (CPA BIMR) has urged Montserrat’s stakeholders to implement the recommendations from its recent election observation mission, highlighting the importance of addressing legal and procedural gaps to strengthen the island’s democratic framework.

The mission, which observed Montserrat’s October 2024 general elections, praised the peaceful and well-conducted election but identified several areas for improvement. “We are here to observe, recommend, and assist in any way we can based on the desires of the local territory,” stated the mission team. “There’s no enforcement mechanism for these recommendations, but we hope they will be reviewed and necessary adjustments made.”

This was the third time CPA BIMR observed elections in Montserrat, following missions in 2014 and 2019. Each mission provided recommendations to improve the electoral process. Of the 17 recommendations made in 2019, five had been implemented by 2024, including:

Allowing qualifying prisoners to vote using a mobile polling station. Separating the roles of the Supervisor of Elections and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Enhancing voter education, evidenced by a lower rate of invalid votes. Introducing media guidelines (though consultation with media stakeholders remains incomplete). Establishing a mobile polling station to increase accessibility.

While acknowledging these advancements, the mission emphasised the importance of addressing persistent legal and procedural gaps. The legal framework was adequate, and a good election was conducted under the current system, the mission team noted. However, there are legal voids and inconsistencies that, while not causing significant issues this time, could become serious problems in future elections.

Key Recommendations Include:

Extending international treaties such as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Conducting a comprehensive review of Montserrat’s electoral legislation, including clarifying voter eligibility terms like “domiciled” and “resident.”

Revising candidate eligibility criteria to align with international standards, particularly concerning naturalised citizens, dual nationals, and civil servants.

Introducing campaign finance regulations to promote transparency and accountability.

Reviewing voter registration processes and ensuring timely notification for those removed from the voter register.

The team said the elections were assessed as good elections, but there is room for improvement. They believe that a better electoral framework can prevent recurring issues and ensure the next elections are even stronger.

CPA BIMR expressed optimism about Montserrat’s commitment to progress. “There has been movement on past recommendations, and we have faith in the territory to consider these recommendations for additional changes moving forward.”

Read the full report here.

Share this: Facebook

X

