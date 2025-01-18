Support Faith Tabernacle’s Fundraiser for Azar Mitchell’s Life-Saving Surgery

The Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, led by Pastor Tony Allen, is spearheading a fundraising campaign to provide life-saving medical equipment for Azar Mitchell, a 20-year-old known for his vibrant personality and contributions to the community.

Azar, originally from Jamaica, has been a beloved resident of Montserrat for over five years. He has performed in many church and community events, winning the first MUT Gospel Competition in 2022. Azar now faces a critical health crisis requiring urgent intervention, including the purchase of an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) or pacemaker, with associated medical costs totaling up to US$ 34,000 or about EC $90,000.

During a recent update on the campaign, Pastor Tony Allen emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating that Azar lives in excruciating pain and that doctors have expressed astonishment that he’s still with us.

To date, the community’s fundraising efforts, including a GoFundMe campaign and direct contributions to Azar’s account at the St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, have raised over US $21,000.

Upcoming Fundraising Events

Two major events are planned to continue the drive:

Barbecue Fundraiser: Hosted by the Jamaican Association of Montserrat on Saturday, February 1, at the church’s car park.

Gospel Concert: A night of praise and worship featuring local and regional artists on Sunday, February 2, at the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Brades.

Pastor Allen expressed deep gratitude to all contributors thus far and urged others to join the cause and urged individuals, businesses, and organisations to contribute.

How to Donate

Contributions can be made through Azar Mitchell’s account at the St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union (Account Number: 1077757) or via the GoFundMe page established for the initiative.

