CARICOM Welcomes Posthumous Pardon of Marcus Garvey by Biden Administration

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed profound gratitude for the posthumous pardon granted by the Biden administration to Marcus Mosiah Garvey, the celebrated civil rights activist, Pan-Africanist leader, and National Hero of Jamaica.

In a statement from CARICOM Chair and Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, the pardon was hailed as a significant milestone and a rectification of historical injustice.

“This long-awaited exoneration is testament to the unwavering advocacy of CARICOM leaders, both individually and collectively, along with countless members of the diaspora, for the rectification of the unjust conviction of an ardent advocate for the rights and liberties of individuals of African descent,” said Prime Minister Mottley.

The posthumous pardon acknowledges Garvey’s enduring contributions to civil rights and Pan-Africanism, as well as his pivotal role in empowering individuals of African heritage worldwide.

CARICOM extended heartfelt congratulations to Garvey’s son, Julius Garvey, his family, the Government and people of Jamaica, and all who continue to honor the legacy of this influential regional icon.

Marcus Garvey, born in 1887 in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) and advocated for African unity and self-reliance. His teachings and philosophies remain a cornerstone of global civil rights movements.

Honoring the moment, Prime Minister Mottley stated, “His life and work continue to inspire and influence both within and beyond the Caribbean.”

The pardon serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of Garvey’s vision and a vindication of his tireless efforts to uplift marginalized communities.

