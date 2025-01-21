Advertisement

internet

Digicel Blames Rats for Internet Outage in South of Montserrat

Telecommunications provider Digicel has blamed last week’s loss of internet service to the south of the island on rats.

According to a notice, an infestation of rats at the Forgathy exchange severely compromised the fibre optic cable. As a result internet service to the south of Montserrat from St Peters to Isles Bay was disrupted.

Digicel says their technicians are working to resolve the issue.

Residents have been calling for an explanation from the company as they have been without internet service since early last week.

Most had internet restored on Saturday however, the service remains intermittent.

“It’s better than nothing but their explanation is a little too late,” one resident told Discover Montserrat.

