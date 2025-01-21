Independent Assessment Highlights Opportunities for Montserrat’s John A. Osborne Airport

A newly published report commissioned by the Governor’s Office of Montserrat sheds light on the potential for optimising operations at John A. Osborne Airport. Conducted by Energy Aviation Services Ltd, the study analysed the suitability of various aircraft for use at the airport, offering recommendations to maximise its capabilities while ensuring strict adherence to international aviation safety standards.

The report evaluated multiple aircraft types, including the Britten Norman Islander, Cessna Caravan, Daher Kodiak 100, Pilatus PC-12, Tecnam P2012 STOL, and De Havilland Canada Twin Otter. The data analysis was carried out in Summer 2023. Findings revealed significant performance variations among the aircraft, with only a select few meeting the airport’s unique operational requirements.

Key findings include:

Britten Norman Islander: The BN2B-20 Islander exhibited consistent performance and is well-suited for operations at the airport. However, the turbine-powered BN2T model faced challenges in wet landing conditions, particularly with low headwinds.

Tecnam P2012 STOL: This recently certified aircraft demonstrated strong potential, though with minor limitations under wet conditions. Its modern design and lower maintenance costs position it as a viable candidate for local airlift operations.

Cessna Caravan and Pilatus PC-12: Both single-engine turboprops were deemed unsuitable for commercial operations due to landing performance limitations.

De Havilland Twin Otter: Once envisioned as the standard for the airport, the Twin Otter Series 300 and the updated Series 300G were found to have insufficient payload capability for economic operations under current international regulations.

In addition to evaluating existing technologies, the report explored emerging innovations such as hydrogen-powered aircraft and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. While promising, these technologies are unlikely to be viable options in the immediate future.

The report also highlighted the economic considerations of new versus used aircraft, emphasising that higher capital costs of new aircraft do not always translate to better operating economics.

The independent assessment of John A. Osborne Airport not only evaluated aircraft suitability but also highlighted operational challenges faced by local carriers, particularly FlyMontserrat and SVG Air, both of which operate Britten-Norman Islander aircraft.

Maintenance and Parts Availability

Operating older aircraft models like the Britten-Norman Islander often presents challenges in sourcing parts and conducting timely maintenance. While specific instances involving FlyMontserrat and SVG Air are not detailed in the report, it is generally acknowledged that maintaining aging fleets can lead to increased operational costs and potential service disruptions.

Fuel Supply Issues

A significant operational hurdle emerged in July 2024 when a shortage of aviation gasoline (Avgas) at V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua disrupted services. FlyMontserrat managed to continue operations by sourcing fuel from alternative locations, such as Guadeloupe, albeit with minor delays. In contrast, SVG Air had to temporarily suspend its route due to the fuel scarcity. Normalcy resumed in August 2024 once Avgas supplies were restored in Antigua.

Considering Infrastructure Expansion

The continued operational challenges amplify the need for a broader discussion about Montserrat’s air connectivity infrastructure. The current limitations of John A. Osborne Airport, including its runway length and capacity, restrict the types of aircraft that can safely operate. This constraint not only impacts the reliability of air services but also has economic implications and hinders the island’s tourism and investment.

The Governor of Montserrat retains responsibility for the security and operational safety of the airport, with regulatory oversight provided by the UK Air Safety Support International (ASSI). This report’s findings, independently reviewed by ASSI, have been shared with the Government of Montserrat and are now publicly available. Read the full report here.

The Governor’s Office has expressed its commitment to ensuring that any future developments at John A. Osborne Airport prioritise safety while exploring innovative ways to enhance connectivity and economic growth.

