Caribbean Tourism Organization Unveils 2025 Theme: “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism”

BRIDGETOWN – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has unveiled its theme for 2025: “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism.” This timely and forward-thinking theme underscores the region’s commitment to embracing its strengths, addressing challenges, and creating a future-ready tourism sector that continues to thrive in an ever-changing global landscape.

CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, emphasized the transformative potential of the theme: “‘Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism’ challenges us to think innovatively and act collaboratively. It is a rallying call to strengthen partnerships, invest in our people, and prioritize sustainability while harnessing technology and innovation to redefine how the Caribbean engages with global travelers. We must commit to building a tourism sector that not only meets today’s demands but also anticipates tomorrow’s opportunities.”

This year’s theme invites regional governments, tourism departments, private sector partners, and local communities to work together to address priorities such as climate adaptation, digital transformation, workforce development, and diversification of tourism products. Alongside the ongoing CTO Reimagine exercise, the theme reflects a renewed focus on sustainable tourism practices that preserve the region’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

Highlighting the significance of the theme, the chairman continued, “Resilience is at the core of the Caribbean’s identity, and this year’s theme acknowledges our ability to navigate challenges while emphasizing our proactive approach to building a sustainable and innovative tourism industry. It inspires us to think beyond recovery, focusing on transformation and long-term success for the region.”

The Caribbean, celebrated worldwide for its diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes and warm hospitality, has consistently demonstrated its resilience in the face of natural disasters, economic shifts, and global disruptions. The 2025 theme calls on all stakeholders to embrace this spirit of resilience to ensure the region’s continued growth and competitiveness.

As part of its 2025 vision, CTO will host events, workshops and initiatives designed to empower stakeholders and foster innovation across the Caribbean. The organization is committed to ensuring that the region remains a leader in global tourism, offering unique, enriching experiences to visitors while providing economic benefits to its people.

“This theme is an invitation to celebrate our collective resilience and to take bold steps toward a future where the Caribbean continues to shine as a center of innovation, sustainability and unmatched hospitality. Together, we will craft a tourism industry that embodies the true spirit of the Caribbean,” said Gooding-Edghill.

CTO encourages all stakeholders and partners to join in celebrating this theme throughout 2025, working collectively to shape a resilient, sustainable and prosperous future for Caribbean tourism.

About the Caribbean Tourism Organization

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.

Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.

The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.

Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.com

For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

