Apply for a Government of Montserrat Scholarship

The Government of Montserrat has announced that applications are now open for its scholarship program for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Eligible individuals are invited to apply by submitting their applications to the Chairman of the National Scholarship Advisory Committee. Completed applications should be delivered to the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) at Government Headquarters in Brades, Montserrat.

Application forms are readily accessible online through the Government of Montserrat website at Application for Scholarship TD1. For those who prefer a physical copy, forms can be collected at the HRMU in Brades. Additionally, applicants may request the form via email by contacting training.HRMU@gov.ms.

This scholarship program aims to support the academic and professional development of Montserratians, contributing to the island’s continued growth and progress.

Applicants are encouraged to act promptly to ensure their submissions are received before the closing deadline, May 31, 2025. Current students at Montserrat Secondary School and Montserrat Community College have an extended deadline of August 30, 2025 to submit their application.

Further details about the program can be found on the Government of Montserrat website.

For inquiries, contact the HRMU directly.