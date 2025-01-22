St. Lucian Company Wins Montserrat Hospital Construction Project

The contract for the main works to construct the new Glendon Hospital is expected to be signed shortly. This was the word from Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge in Tuesday’s sitting of the Parliament.

In answer to a question posed by the Opposition, the minister said two bids were received for the construction of the new hospital. Construction and Industrial Equipment Limited (CIE) out of St. Lucia won the tender with a bid of XCD$102.8 million.

CIE is said to be part of RG Group of Companies, the largest locally-owned construction company in Saint Lucia with over 300 employees.

Minister Buffonge stated that initially the contract signing had been arranged for February, however, they are hoping to get this done on Friday, January 24.

It was also revealed during the sitting that additional funds have been approved to supplement the current allocated funds of XCD$ 50 million for the hospital project.

The minister explained that the delays experienced with the hospital project spilled over from the port project.

“Part of the problem reflects FCDO’s concerns about the progress of the port project. So delays which occurred in the port project and questions about transparency and accountability under the previous government have led to the FCDO wanting to do due diligence with the new hospital project. It was also essential that the details of the contract be reviewed again by the government’s attorneys.

“So this was done and they were happy. There have also been discoveries during minor works that have prevented full clarity of structures under the ground as the new hospital was built on grounds which housed the St. John’s School once upon a time when documentation was not at its best,” Minister Buffonge continued.

“The present Glendon Hospital was built during the volcanic crisis, during a period when government offices were either closed or under makeshift circumstances. Thus the recording of what structures were under the ground would have been challenging. It is felt now, however, after proper investigations and assessment that all of the unknowns are known.

“We’re happy to proceed without the threat of significant variations that would be costly to the government if there were new discoveries. I must thank project manager, Carlos Pena for the detail and clarity that he has provided. We are confident going forward that the variations will be limited and that the project will continue with ease,” the minister stated.

Dr. Buffonge stated that despite delays, efforts are being made to ensure the new hospital project proceeds smoothly with the support of local companies like Harewood Construction Limited and Steel Express. She commended local company Harewood Construction Limited for their stellar work on the Margetson Memorial Home.

The minister explained that the patients of the home were moved to the Golden Years Home to allow for some hospital services to be moved to the building. The construction company won and completed the work to make the Margetson Memorial Home fit for purpose. Services including the hospital pharmacy, lab, kitchen and medical records will be moved to the former senior care home.

“It is beautiful. It is good to see our local companies being used and it is good when we see them producing work of such excellent quality,” commented Dr. Buffonge.

Once the hospital construction contract has been signed with the St. Lucian company, it is expected they will begin more of the decanting process. The minister said that local company Steel Express has been delivering minor works at the new hospital site and is scheduled to complete them by June 2025.

The New National Hospital Project was to have been completed by December 2025, but this has been extended to 2026. The refit of the Margetson Home which is a necessary part of the process of moving current operations into the former home for senior citizens, was to have been completed by September 2023. The last official update on the hospital timeline is as follows:

Margetson refurbishment completing – Q2 2024

Construction starting – Q3/Q4 2024

Construction completed – Q3 2026

Hospital opening – Q4 2026

The ₤19.4 million project is being funded by the FCDO through the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG).

