Montserrat Port Project Riddled with Delays

The Montserrat Port Development Project continues to advance despite numerous challenges, says Minister of Infrastructure, Veronica Dorsette-Hector.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, she provided an update on the status of the project, which originally had a completion date of third quarter 2024.

The minister stated that the contractor, Meridian Construction Limited “has made significant progress including the construction of over 90 precast caissons, aligning with preparations for the arrival of sand and aggregates. That was in November 2024. However, the seasonal sea conditions typical at this time of the year pose certain limitations.

“We have experienced key challenges. The project has faced several obstacles. Delays in resolving claims, equipment breakdowns, adverse weather conditions, shortages of material and staff,” Minister Dorsette-Hector explained.

She continued to say that since taking office, the United Alliance government has been holding extensive discussions “with the contractor to address these challenges and identify a clear path forward. These engagements aimed to resolve the critical issues, ensure continued progress and maintain the momentum of this vital initiative.

“To strengthen the project’s delivery, the Government has taken an active role in the governance structures with the support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Minister of Finance, myself involved, the Financial Secretary, Madam Speaker, our peers and we also have our technical team on board. This partnership ensures that robust oversight and strategic guidance are in place to keep the project on track,” the minister stated.

“The Government of Montserrat remains steadfast in its commitment to the successful delivery of the port development project, recognized as a cornerstone of the island’s sustainable development. The project is being prioritized to overcome current obstacles and achieve completion within the revised timeline,” she continued.

In response to a question from the Opposition on non-payment of salaries to port workers, the minister said that at the time of leaving office she was unaware that workers were not paid. In her remit as Minister of Labour, she said she will inquire and ensure that the workers are taken care of.

The XCD$90 million Montserrat Port Development Project is being financed by the FCDO through the Caribbean Development Bank. It will deliver the construction of a 130m pier.

No revised deadline and budget for completion of the project has been given.

