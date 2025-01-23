Government Taking Action to Boost Agriculture and Food Sovereignty in Montserrat

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to address critical challenges in agriculture and food sovereignty. Minister of Agriculture John Osborne Jr., who has been in office for two months, responded to questions from opposition members Donaldson Romeo and Nyota Mulcare, highlighting the government’s initiatives to tackle land accessibility, aging farmers, pest control, and irrigation issues.

Challenges Facing Agriculture

Minister Osborne identified three primary challenges affecting the sector:

Lack of Accessible Land: Discussions are underway to lease 50 acres of privately-owned land for farming. This land will be subdivided, cleared, and equipped with water access before being leased to farmers on a demand basis. Part-Time Farming: The predominance of part-time farmers limits year-round production. To address this, the ministry has introduced incentives, such as field fencing, irrigation supplies, fertilizers, and seeds. Extension services have also been expanded to support farmers. Aging Farmer Population: With many full-time farmers retiring, the ministry is encouraging young people to enter professional farming. Demonstration models for hydroponics and aquaculture have been established to showcase innovative farming techniques requiring less space and offering higher yields.

Funding and Infrastructure Development

In response to questions about funding, Minister Osborne revealed that the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) is providing four greenhouses and a cold storage facility. However, funding for clearing the newly acquired 50 acres of farmland is still under discussion.

The minister emphasised the importance of private sector investment, citing his personal involvement in hydroponics as an example of how such initiatives can encourage other private entities to participate.

Tackling Pests and Crop Protection

Minister Osborne addressed the persistent issue of pests, including black iguanas and agoutis, which have negatively impacted agricultural output. He highlighted plans to establish a crop protection team to control these pests using trapping methods. Additionally, measures to reduce damage caused by loose livestock include providing fencing and wire to both crop and livestock farmers.

The minister also noted the unique challenge of managing the black iguana population. As an endemic species to Montserrat, the black iguana is protected, necessitating careful population control efforts in heavily affected areas.

Advancing Food Sovereignty

In response to questions about food security, Minister Osborne stressed the importance of prioritising food sovereignty over mere food security. He explained that food sovereignty focuses on local production, ecological sustainability, and social and economic justice, as opposed to simply stockpiling imported food.

To boost food sovereignty, the ministry has taken steps to increase production while reducing losses caused by pests and livestock. The targeted crop production programme, supported by the new greenhouses, aims to decrease reliance on imports by producing key crops locally.

Irrigation Improvements

The lack of proper irrigation remains a critical concern for many farmers on the island. To address this, the ministry has introduced several initiatives:

Subsidised irrigation hoses are now available for farmers.

A water subsidy programme has been implemented, benefitting ten farms by reducing water-related expenses.

Plans are in place to provide turnkey irrigation solutions, including setup support for farmers who lack the technical expertise to install these systems independently.

Looking Ahead

While some funding and infrastructure issues remain unresolved, the ministry’s outlined initiatives reflect a focused effort to build a more sustainable and self-sufficient food system.

