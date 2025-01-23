Local Farmer Calls for Government Intervention with Agoutis and Yard Fowls

On the heels of the Ministry of Agriculture’s plans to invest in pest control to improve local crop production, a local farmer is pleading for government to help him and other farmers with yard fowls.

Local farmer Yogi Laser, complained on Facebook on Thursday morning about the challenge he is facing with yard fowls and agoutis.

“We have a yard fowl and agouti crisis… damaging our crops. I lost so many bunches of bananas and plantains to these fowls and I am not the only farmer who is suffering and complaining. I am asking the Government of Montserrat to please subsidise farmers with traps and food to combat this terrible situation,” Laser said.

He added that the population of yard fowls on the island had increased because people prefer to purchase imported chicken.

“ Something needs to be done otherwise people will not want to cultivate the land. I planted corn and they eat everything as soon as they germinate. The yard fowl is the most dangerous because they can fly up in the banana trees,” the farmer continued.

He is calling for Premier Reuben T. Meade and the Minister of Agriculture John Osborne Jr to address the situation as it is urgent. Laser said he would also welcome intervention from the British government as the survival of the local agricultural industry was in crises.

