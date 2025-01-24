Montserrat Ministry of Health Signs $102.8 Million Contract for New National Hospital Construction

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced a significant step forward for healthcare in Montserrat with the signing of a $102.8 million Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD) contract for the construction of the New National Hospital.

This milestone marks the commencement of Phase 3 of the project, referred to as the “Main Hospital,” which will be a 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. Designed to provide world-class healthcare services, the hospital will cater to a wide range of medical needs for the people of Montserrat.

The contract has been awarded to Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE), a Saint Lucia-based construction company. The company is expected to begin mobilization in March 2025, with construction slated to start in April. The project is scheduled for completion within two years.

During the contract signing ceremony Premier Reuben T. Meade urged the contractor to utilise local services such as block manufacturing in the project. He also encouraged the team to involve young people who are unemployed in the construction of the new building.

Once completed, the New National Hospital will offer an extensive suite of services, including a diagnostics and treatment center, pharmacy, catering and laundry facilities, sterilization areas, patient wards, a birthing center, an operating theater, laboratory, mortuary, administrative offices, on-call rooms, a plant room, and maintenance facilities. The design also includes 63 parking spaces to accommodate staff and visitors.

The hospital will feature cutting-edge technology to enhance diagnostics and treatment, positioning it as a cornerstone of modern healthcare on the island.

The Ministry has assured the public that disruptions to current hospital operations will be minimized during the construction period. “Certain phases of construction may require temporary adjustments, but these will be carefully coordinated with hospital staff to ensure continued patient care and safety,” a statement from the Ministry read.

The announcement of the project signals a transformative era for Montserrat’s healthcare system, bringing advanced medical infrastructure closer to home for residents.

