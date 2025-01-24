Montserrat and UK Commence 2025-2026 Budget Negotiations

The Government of Montserrat is set to begin discussions with the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on the 2025-2026 budget during the upcoming Budget Support Mission (BSM), starting Monday, January 27, 2025.

In preparation for these negotiations, FCDO Programme Manager Shelby Millen has arrived on the island to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management (MoFEM). Throughout the week, Ms. Millen will assist the MoFEM team in finalizing preparations for the mission. This initiative represents the initial phase of a prospective exchange program, wherein members from both the FCDO and MoFEM will be embedded within each other’s organizations. The goal is to enhance mutual understanding of the processes involved in developing business cases for funding in both Montserrat and the UK.

The BSM will be led by MoFEM and will include participation from Governor Sarah Tucker and Premier Reuben T. Meade. The FCDO delegation will be headed by Adam Pile, Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate, who is scheduled to arrive on the island on January 26. Sessions will also involve other officials from the Government of Montserrat, the Governor’s Office, and the UK government.

The Government of Montserrat has expressed its readiness to welcome Mr. Pile and his team, anticipating productive discussions in the week ahead.

