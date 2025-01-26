Advertisement

piano keyboard

Electronic Keyboards Needed for Small Beginnings Music School

A public appeal to contribute instruments to the Small Beginnings Music School has been made by founder Herman “Cupid” Francis.

Francis is appealing for new or used electronic keyboards to be donated to the school.

Anyone desiring to help can call or WhatsApp 1-664-496-7877 to make arrangements for the donation.

Many of Montserrat’s children got their first introduction to music and performance through the Small Beginnings Music School. Students are able to learn via music classes, Easter and Summer camps and perform at their annual concerts during the St. Patrick’s Festival and Montserrat Carnival.

