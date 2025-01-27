The Montserrat Conference: Shirley Osborne Explores “What It Means to Be a Montserratian”

The Montserrat Conference, a virtual discussion focusing on the development of Montserrat, brought together locals and diaspora members on Saturday, January 25, 2025 to reflect on the island’s identity and future. Former Speaker of the House Shirley Osborne headlined the event with a thought-provoking presentation titled “What It Means to Be a Montserratian.”

In her address, Osborne challenged the audience to think critically about their role in shaping Montserrat’s identity, stating, “Are we going to be deliberately conservative, or are we just gonna float along? Are we going to react and respond, or are we going to decide?”

Osborne emphasized that, as Montserratians, they have the resources and capacity to shape their identity, leveraging education, technology, and global connections. “What it means to me to be Montserratian right now is I get to decide. It’s the 21st century. I’m educated. I know the world. I’m very well technologically connected. I have all the resources I need to decide who I’m going to be and what Montserrat gets to be,” she declared.

Drawing on her reflections and research, Osborne referenced Jamaica’s cultural policy, which outlines a vision for creating a “Jamaican person” through deliberate consensus and defined characteristics. She posed a similar question for Montserrat, asking, “What is the Montserratian person that we want to create? This cannot just be an accident of birth or circumstance but must be a deliberate effort to define who we are and what we stand for.”

Osborne also highlighted the deep emotional connection Montserratians feel for their homeland, both those on the island and those abroad. She shared a poignant example of a 96-year-old Montserratian woman who, after living overseas since the 1940s, insisted on being buried in Montserrat. “Home matters,” Osborne affirmed. “Home is where we leave from, where we return to, where we develop ourselves and contribute to society.”

The presentation sparked conversations about Montserrat’s future, identity, and cultural legacy, encouraging participants to think about how they can contribute to defining what it means to be Montserratian.

Host and co-founder Dr Lanval Daly shared the long-term vision of the conference, including seeking changes to the constitution that reflect the needs and aspirations of Montserratians. He expressed hope that the conference would lead to greater self-actualization and eventual independence for the island.

“This might be the first of many steps which, down the road, will lead to a degree of self-actualization by the people of Montserrat and independence,” he said. “We are not making any predictions about when this will happen, but we want to assure you that the Montserrat Conference has this in its mind as something to work towards.”

The Montserrat Conference continues to serve as a platform for exploring critical issues related to the island’s development, fostering dialogue among Montserratians both on and off the island.

