Montserrat Entrepreneur Christal Edgecombe to Showcase Glow H&B Essentials on Caribbean Business Cruise

Christal Edgecombe, founder of Glow H&B Essentials, a natural hair and skincare line based in Montserrat, will represent her brand at the 5th edition of the Caribbean Business Cruise, organised by Isanaja Consulting. The event, scheduled from February 16 to 23, 2025, provides a unique platform for networking, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, and economic collaboration among Caribbean entrepreneurs and leaders.

Edgecombe expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to showcase her innovative products, including the Rapid Hair Growth Serum, which has received praise from customers for addressing challenges like bald patches, thinning hair, and damaged edges.

“All of my products bring something new to the market and introduce a new way of thinking about haircare and skincare,” Edgecombe stated. “For example, with our Rapid Hair Growth Serum, people often believe that regrowing strong, healthy hair is impossible. However, this product has proven otherwise, as confirmed by positive reviews from our customers.”

Glow H&B Essentials has built a reputation for providing effective natural solutions for hair and skin, aligning with the cruise’s theme of fostering business innovation and collaboration across the region.

Highlights of the Caribbean Business Cruise

The Caribbean Business Cruise, aboard the MSC Virtuosa, will depart from Fort-de-France, Martinique, on February 15, 2025, with an additional boarding option in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, on February 16. Over the weeklong voyage through the Southern Caribbean, participants will engage in a variety of activities, including:

Networking opportunities with local economic actors, institutions, and entrepreneurs.

with local economic actors, institutions, and entrepreneurs. Workshops and roundtable discussions to explore business challenges and solutions.

to explore business challenges and solutions. B2B and B2G meetings to build partnerships and foster collaborations.

to build partnerships and foster collaborations. Cultural and economic exploration during stops in St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and other islands.

The program includes formalities and a welcome cocktail upon boarding, business conferences, and dedicated time for networking and personal meetings, blending professional growth with cultural immersion.

The cruise will culminate on February 23 in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, marking the end of an ambitious mission to connect Caribbean leaders and elevate regional business opportunities.

For more information about Glow H&B Essentials, visit Instagram to explore her product line designed to empower natural beauty and promote hair and skin health.

Share this: Facebook

X

