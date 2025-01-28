Government of Montserrat Signs MOU with UK for £7million Upgrade of Lookout Wastewater Plant

The Government of Montserrat has secured £7 million for the Priority Utility Project to upgrade water, electricity, and sewage infrastructure in Lookout.

This was announced on Tuesday by Minister of Infrastructure and Build, Veronica Dorsette-Hector.

In a radio address, the minister said there was an urgent need to replace the 50-year-old Lookout Wastewater Treatment Plant due to existing failures and deterioration.

“The Government of Montserrat has formalised an agreement with the United Kingdom government through a Memorandum of Understanding to secure the £7 million allocated for the Priority Utility Project,” Minister Dorsette-Hector stated. “The Priority Utility Project aims to address critical infrastructure challenges to include the wastewater treatment plant at Lookout. Preparatory work has begun for its replacement and relocation at Margarita Bay.

“When the Lookout Water Waste Treatment Plant was procured for Montserrat, it was already 25 years old. Recent developments at the now 50-plus-year-old Lookout Wastewater Treatment Plant have escalated, heightening the urgency to replace the plant. One blower has exploded while the other blower is in a critical stage. This current situation of existing failures and accelerated deterioration warrants even more immediate action to at least try to mitigate against potentially disastrous collapse of the plant’s integrity and operations,” she explained.

The minister acknowledged that the funding allocation was already in process from the previous MCAP Administration. She added that collaboration is ongoing to minimise potential impacts of a plant collapse.

“The Ministry of Build, MUL, and DMCA are collaborating on contingency options to at least minimise the potential social, environmental, and economic impact should complete failure of the Lookout plant occurs,” she revealed.

The government official said the residents of Lookout and the public will be kept informed of the ongoing activities to address the situation as a matter of urgency.

