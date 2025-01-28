Advertisement

Montserrat - 800x90

Advertisement

Dcash survey - mobile ad
Joshua Grant
Joshua Grant

Montserratian Wicket-Keeper Makes Leeward Islands Hurricane Team

Montserratian/Antiguan wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Grant has been selected for a 13-man Leeward Islands Hurricanes team, to take on the West Indies Academy on Wednesday in the regional four-day championship.

Grant, who currently plays on both Montserrat and Antigua.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes, will be led by Rahkeem Cornwall with Hayden Walsh Jr as his deputy.

The squad is below.

  • Rahkeem Cornwall (C)
  • Hayden Walsh Jr (VC
  • Kadeem Henry
  • Joshua Grant
  • Shelton Forbes
  • Karima Gore
  • Jewel Andrew
  • Jahmar Hamilton
  • Jeremiah Louis
  • Colin Archibald
  • Chamiqueko Landefort
  • Daniel Doram
  • Cameron Pennyfeather

Connect with us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager (970 x 250 px)

Advertisement

SPCCU job ad - general manager 325 x 50 px
Scroll to Top