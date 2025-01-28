Montserratian Wicket-Keeper Makes Leeward Islands Hurricane Team

Montserratian/Antiguan wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Grant has been selected for a 13-man Leeward Islands Hurricanes team, to take on the West Indies Academy on Wednesday in the regional four-day championship.
Grant, who currently plays on both Montserrat and Antigua.
Leeward Islands Hurricanes, will be led by Rahkeem Cornwall with Hayden Walsh Jr as his deputy.
The squad is below.
- Rahkeem Cornwall (C)
- Hayden Walsh Jr (VC
- Kadeem Henry
- Joshua Grant
- Shelton Forbes
- Karima Gore
- Jewel Andrew
- Jahmar Hamilton
- Jeremiah Louis
- Colin Archibald
- Chamiqueko Landefort
- Daniel Doram
- Cameron Pennyfeather