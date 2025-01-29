8 Montserratians on US Deportation List

According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency, there are eight Montserrat nationals on its deportation list.

Nearly two million “illegal immigrants” have been identified by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation from the country.

The deportations come as President Donald Trump enforces his crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.

A document obtained by Fox News from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) said there were 1,445,549 non-citizens on ICE’s non-detained docket with final orders of removal as of November 24, 2024.

There are more than 97,000 nationals of Caribbean countries and territories on the list.

Antigua & Barbuda – 110

Aruba – 2

Bahamas – 426

Barbados – 151

Belize – 899

Bermuda – 10

British Virgin Islands – 5

Cayman Islands – 2

Cuba – 42,084

Dominica – 104

Dominican Republic – 12,699

Grenada – 149

Guadeloupe – 12

Guyana – 1,236

Haiti – 32,363

Jamaica – 5,120

Montserrat – 8

Netherlands Antilles – 6

St. Kitts & Nevis – 68

St. Lucia – 202

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – 127

Suriname – 137

Trinidad & Tobago – 1,197

Turks & Caicos – 25

Share this: Facebook

X

