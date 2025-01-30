WINAIR Test Flights Begin Friday

The Access Division announced Thursday that there will be two preparatory flights by WINAIR, prior to their commencement of air transportation services to Montserrat for the upcoming March St. Patrick’s Festival season.

WINAIR is scheduled to conduct these preparatory flights to Montserrat on Friday January 31, 2025 and Wednesday February 5 as part of their logistical arrangements to support Montserrat with additional airlift services for the upcoming peak period from February 11th to March 26th, 2025.

Tickets are available for purchase through the WINAIR web portal (https://www.winair.sx/ ) or any local travel agent. The cost per one-way ticket on the Antigua-Montserrat route (ANU- MNI) is USD$110, and a return ticket is USD$220. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.

A one-way ticket on the St. Maarten-Montserrat route (SXM-MNI) or vice versa is USD$135.00. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.

Individuals interested in booking through St. Maarten are reminded to check their entry requirements before doing so.

February Flight Schedule:

• 11th, 18th, 25th: SXM-ANU-MNI / MNI-ANU-SXM

• 14th, 21st, 28th: SXM-MNI-SXM (once daily)

March Flight Schedule:

• March 4th – March 26th (3x each morning)

The Access Division continues to work with airline operators Fly Montserrat

(https://www.flymontserrat.com/ ) and SVG / BMN Airways (https://bmnsvgairways.com/ ) to

ensure adequate access is in place to meet the increased demand during this period.

For further updates, listen to ZJB Radio or contact the Access Division via email at

accessmni@gov.ms , by phone at 491-3378, or WhatsApp at 664-392-3600.

Share this: Facebook

X

