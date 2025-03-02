Montserrat is Safest Caribbean Island, Says World Travel Index

Montserrat has been named the safest destination in the Caribbean, earning an outstanding safety score of 97/100 in a newly published World Travel Index report. The ranking is based on a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of health risks, natural disaster preparedness, and personal security across the region.

“Our organisation has just published a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of safety across Caribbean destinations, and I’m pleased to share that Montserrat has secured the top position with an exceptional safety score of 97/100,” said Tom Abraham, Lead Researcher and Founder of World Travel Index.

Also on the list are:

#2 – St. Barths

#3 – Saba

#4 – St. Eustatius

#5 – Anguilla

Why Montserrat Stands Out

Despite the presence of the active Soufrière Hills volcano, Montserrat was recognised for its exemplary safety standards in the northern region. The island’s rigorous monitoring systems ensure that residents and visitors can safely enjoy its unique volcanic landscapes while maintaining peace of mind.

“Montserrat’s commitment to visitor safety while preserving access to its dramatic volcanic landscapes creates a unique Caribbean experience that’s currently unmatched anywhere else in the region,” Abraham noted.

Key Safety Factors

According to the World Travel Index report, Montserrat excels in several safety categories:

✅ #1 Safest Caribbean Island – 97/100 safety score

✅ Exceptionally low crime rates and high personal security

✅ Advanced volcanic monitoring systems and well-maintained exclusion zones

✅ Higher healthcare capacity than many other Caribbean destinations

✅ Warm, welcoming community that enhances visitors’ sense of security

Perhaps most impressively, the study found that 99% of visitors feel completely safe at night, the highest rating in the Caribbean. Additionally, 94% of residents and visitors report virtually no threat of theft, further solidifying Montserrat’s reputation as a secure and traveler-friendly destination.

“Montserrat isn’t just statistically the safest Caribbean destination with a 97/100 score – it sets the benchmark for how a destination can balance low crime rates, effective hazard management, and exceptional visitor security,” said Abraham. “From its virtually non-existent theft risk to its world-class volcanic monitoring systems, Montserrat exemplifies what it means to prioritise traveler safety without compromising its unique appeal.”

Healthcare Access in Montserrat

While recent reports have highlighted the island’s numerous challenges with healthcare, the report found that the island still offers a higher medical capacity than many other Caribbean destinations. The study highlighted that Montserrat has 1.4 physicians per 1,000 inhabitants, along with 10 nurses and 5 hospital beds per 1,000 residents – a capacity that exceeds many neighboring islands.

About the World Travel Index

The World Travel Index was created to provide travelers with transparent, data-driven rankings, moving beyond subjective travel opinions. The platform evaluates destinations based on safety, costs, and accessibility, using a combination of automated data retrieval and manual verification to ensure accuracy.

“Our study considers multiple data points, including health risks, natural disaster probabilities, personal security, and even visitor sentiment analysis derived from mentions across the internet,” Abraham explained.

Abraham, who has a background in finance and IT, has spent years working with large datasets to extract meaningful insights. He and his team have been developing the platform for six years, though the beta version launched in late 2023 due to COVID-related disruptions. While much of the data is collected via APIs and automated sources, critical insights – such as healthcare access – are manually fact-checked to ensure accuracy, the researcher told Discover Montserrat.

“We adhere to scientific and statistical standards throughout our process,” Abraham emphasised. “Our goal is to offer travelers fact-based insights they can trust when making decisions about where to visit.”

A Top Choice for Safety-Conscious Travellers

With this latest recognition, Montserrat can position itself as the ideal destination for travellers seeking authentic Caribbean experiences without compromising on security

Disclaimer: Note that some travel information links on the World Travel Index site leads to data generated by ai which pulls from available online content, some of which is outdated.

