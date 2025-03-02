Local Parliamentarians Attend CPA Advanced Professional Development Programme in Malta

Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Hixon and Member of the Opposition Nyota Mulcare recently attended and successfully completed the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s (CPA) Advanced Professional Development & Skills-Building Residency Programme in Malta.

The five-day event, which ran from February 23 to March 1, was designed to enhance the legislative, representative, and oversight skills of participating Members of Parliament.

Both Mr. Hixon and Mrs Mulcare qualified for the prestigious programme after successfully completing the CPA Parliamentary Professional Development Certificate, which consisted of four online courses. Eligibility for the residency requires prior completion of this certification, ensuring that participants have a strong foundation in parliamentary procedures and governance.

The CPA’s Residency Programme brought together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to engage in high-level discussions, training sessions, and peer learning aimed at strengthening their effectiveness in legislative duties.

