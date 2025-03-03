Farmer Nappy, Scrappy and Lighta to Perform at Montserrat Festival in the UK

The Montserrat Festival UK is set to be a spectacular celebration of culture and resilience, headlined by international soca artist Farmer Nappy and London-based Montserratian soca stars Scrappy and Lighta. The highly anticipated event will take place on July 19, 2025, marking 30 years of resilience for Montserratians at home and abroad.

Speaking last week on ZJB Radio, representative of the organising team Keima Allen said the festival will bring the spirit of Montserrat to the UK, offering a taste of the island’s rich heritage, music, and cuisine.

Allen emphasised that there is much anticipation for the event. “A lot of people are looking forward to it. We’ve got the Cultural Village, the Resilience Village, where artists, designers, and craftspeople can showcase their talents. It’s a free space for anyone who wants to display their work, and we’re also opening it up to the local community.” She added that the festival has received strong support from the local council, helping to raise its profile and provide a platform to celebrate Montserratian culture and heritage on a grand scale.

The festival will take place at Chestnuts Park in Haringey, an easily accessible venue with strong transport links, making it convenient for Montserratians across London and beyond. Allen noted that many people from Birmingham and even as far as New York have expressed interest in attending. “People are booking hotels nearby just to be part of it. It’s going to be an amazing day.”

Dyllon “Lighta” Cassell, who also participated in the radio interview with DJ Lenny, expressed his excitement about performing at the event, noting that it has been long overdue for the UK-based Montserratian community.

“This is something that we needed here in the UK for a very long time. I’m quite excited to be part of it,” Cassell said. He highlighted how, over the years, economic factors and rising travel costs have made it more difficult for many in the diaspora to return home for the annual Christmas celebrations.

With this festival, Cassell sees an opportunity for Montserratians across the UK and Europe to come together and reconnect with their culture. “It’s quite good that, we’re here in the UK, whether you come from Birmingham or live in Germany, you can still come to London and celebrate.” He also hopes that the festival will extend its reach to the north of England in the future.

International soca artist, Garvin “Scrappy” Johnson will also be performing at the inaugural festival. Having left Montserrat to pursue his musical dreams, he is always looking for opportunities to support the island and its people.

“Anything Montserratians do, I always welcome and support once I can, so the fact that they are doing it is a good thing,” Scrappy told Discover Montserrat.

The artist, whose style is a blend of many different Caribbean sounds and cultures is celebrating 20 years as a soca performer this year. Some of his most popular tracks include Start to Bounce, Don’t Push Me, and Montserrat Culture.

Rounding out the trio of soca artists is the incomparable Farmer Nappy. With over 30 years in the entertainment industry, he has given us hits like My House, Big People Party, Hooking Meh and Chippin.

Beyond the music, the festival aims to showcase Montserratian culture in its entirety. “It’s not just about the music – people will get to see what we’re made of. It’s not just ackee and saltfish; we have goat water too,” Cassell said, referring to the island’s signature dish.

The festival will feature live bands, a variety of entertainment, and a dedicated children’s zone. Allen encouraged attendees to visit the festival’s website at montserratfestivaluk.com to secure their tickets early. “Go get your tickets because they’re going to go really quickly. Come prepared with your festival shirts and caps for the 19th of July!”

With the support of the organisers and the excitement building around the event, the Montserrat Festival UK promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing a piece of home to those who have longed for it.

Share this: Facebook

X

