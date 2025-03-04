Women Agro-Producers Invited to Participate in IWD Market Day

The Social Services Department has extended an invitation to all women agro-producers on Montserrat to participate in a special Market Day on Friday, March 7 2025 in observance of International Women’s Day.

A release from the department said “women engaged in agricultural production, including fresh produce, condiments, jams, jellies, and other locally made goods, are encouraged to register for the event by Thursday, March 6, 2025.

A dedicated booth will be available for all participants to showcase and sell their products at the Brades Art and Education Center from 7AM to 2PM.

Director of Social Services, Teresena Fergus, emphasised that this year’s theme, “Accelerate Action for Women and Girls,” highlights the importance of recognising women across various sectors, including those traditionally dominated by men, who contribute to their families and communities through their work.

To register, please contact the Social Services Department at 491-3895 / 495-3895 / 495-7491 by 4PM on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

