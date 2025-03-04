Hearing Tests for Young Children Added to Annual School Health Programme

In recognition of World Hearing Day, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced the introduction of auditory assessments as part of the Annual School Health Programme.

This initiative is expected to provide hearing screenings for children aged four to five who are transitioning to primary school, ensuring early detection and intervention for hearing impairments.

The School Health Programme which began on Monday, March 3 will run until Friday, across all schools on Montserrat.

A release from the ministry noted that the inclusion of auditory assessments aligns with their commitment to promoting child health and development, ensuring that children receive the necessary support to succeed academically and socially.

“Hearing plays a crucial role in a child’s learning and communication. Early identification of hearing challenges can significantly improve a child’s ability to perform well in school and engage fully in social interactions,” noted Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, Minister of Health

and Social Services as well as Education. “This initiative underscores our dedication to comprehensive healthcare services for children, reinforcing our mission to foster a healthier future for all.”

Nadine Duberry, Family Nurse Practitioner and lead healthcare professional conducting the assessments, emphasised the importance of early detection. “Many children with hearing difficulties go undiagnosed until they start experiencing academic or social challenges. By

integrating auditory assessments into the School Health Programme, we can identify issues early and provide the necessary interventions to support their overall development.”

The auditory screenings will be conducted for all children four to five years of age, who are participating in the School Health Programme. If any hearing impairments are detected, appropriate referrals will be made to specialised services for further evaluation and intervention.

World Hearing Day, observed annually on March 3, promotes the importance of ear and hearing care and advocates for early screening and intervention to prevent hearing loss. The theme for World Hearing Day 2025, as set by the World Health Organization (WHO), is

“Changing mindsets: empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all.”

Additionally, the WHO recommends safe listening practices, such as limiting exposure to loud sounds, using noise-canceling headphones, and following the 60/60 rule – listening to audio at no more than 60% volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a time – to protect against noise-induced hearing loss.

The ministry is encouraging parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to support this initiative and raise awareness about hearing health.

For more information on auditory assessments, please contact the Health Centre of your choice.

