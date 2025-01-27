Montserrat Safeguarding Board Relaunched to Protect Vulnerable Members of the Community

The Montserrat Safeguarding Board (MSB) is set to convene in February, marking a renewed commitment to the care and protection of children and vulnerable adults on the island.

According to a joint press statement from the Governor’s Office and the Ministry of Health & Social Services, the relaunched MSB brings together strategic leaders and key stakeholders from across sectors, including Social Services, Health, Education, Police, and Housing, to create a unified approach to safeguarding. Recognising the sensitive nature of their work, all board members will be required to sign an oath of confidentiality.

Governor Sarah Tucker emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “There is no greater priority than the safeguarding of our people. This multiagency board will ensure that there is a cohesive strategy, relevant resources and the appropriate authority to protect and care for our children and vulnerable adults. I am grateful to the FCDO for providing expert advice to support this initiative that I know will be a positive change for our island.”

Dr. Ingrid Buffonge, Minister for Health, Social Services, and Education, also voiced her support, noting, “Our children have the right to know they are protected, as do our most vulnerable adults. This board and the work it takes forward will ensure we have the very best support in place and ensure that everyone feels safe in their daily lives. I remain a champion of the MSB and its role in our community.”

The MSB will focus on developing a strategic vision for safeguarding, creating and overseeing action plans, and fostering a collaborative approach to achieve the best outcomes for those most in need.

The board will be co-chaired by Commissioner of the Royal Montserrat Police Service, Mark Payne, and Camille Thomas-Gerald, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Commissioner Payne underscored the importance of collaboration, stating, “This is an important step forward for Montserrat. We are all responsible for safeguarding, and it is through working together, identifying opportunities for improvements, and strengthening our collaborative approach that we will best promote the safety, recovery, and well-being of children and adults at risk.”

The MSB’s relaunch signals a renewed commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of Montserrat’s most vulnerable and ensuring that safeguarding remains at the forefront of community development efforts.

