UWI Researchers at the Forefront of Pioneering Health and Climate Change Study for Small Island Developing States

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is pleased to announce that 13 of its experts are co-authors of a groundbreaking inaugural study that highlights the increasing health risks posed by climate change to Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Dr Georgiana Gordon-Strachan, Director of the Tropical Metabolism Research Unit in the University’s Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CAIHR), was the lead author of 35 researchers from the Pacific, Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia who collaborated on “The 2024 Report of the Lancet Countdown Small Island Developing States: On the frontline of health impacts, spearheading the call for action. The Report was led and managed by The UWI.

Published annually, the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change is an international, multidisciplinary collaboration that monitors the changing health profile associated with climate change. It also provides an independent assessment of the progress made by governments worldwide in fulfilling their commitments under the Paris Agreement. The 2024 SIDS Report illustrates the growing health risks these vulnerable communities face due to climate change.

Increasing emissions and climate issues threaten the survival of SIDS. The Report utilises data from global Lancet Countdown reports from 2023 and 2024 and provides critical information on how climate change affects these communities, along with mitigation, adaptation, economic capacity, and community engagement strategies.

Commenting on the Report and the current situation for SIDS, Dr Gordon-Strachan, who also serves as Executive Director of the Regional Centre for Small Island Developing States of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, stated, “SIDS are at the sharp end of the climate crisis, with peoples’ health and wellbeing compromised as the planet warms, the oceans rise, and extreme

weather becomes more frequent”.

Professor Michelle Mycoo, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning in the Faculty of Engineering at The UWI, St Augustine Campus, highlighted the urgency of the situation for SIDS. She stated, “Small island leaders are sounding the alarm, taking the forefront in catalysing action, while the nations most responsible for this crisis continue to linger and delay.”

Dr Harewood, a Lecturer in Public Health and Epidemiology and Head of the Public Health Group at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The UWI, Cave Hill, added, “Our collage of evidence on small island vulnerabilities is a clarion call for climate justice: Small islands, big voices!”

The Report will be launched during a live online event on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 4:30 PM EST/Jamaica Time. This event will feature the authors and guests who will delve into the study’s findings, including health outcomes, data-driven strategies, and perspectives from the global contributors.

The event is being co-hosted by Professor Marshall Tulloch-Reid, Director of CAIHR. Professor Tulloch-Reid noted, “This Lancet Countdown Report forms part of CAIHR’s mandate to enhance the health and wellbeing of Caribbean and global populations through our innovative research and strategic partnerships and to provide timely knowledge for sustainable development. As we celebrate 25 years as a UWI Centre Institute, we will continue to tackle this and other issues that threaten the health gains that the Caribbean has made as a region over the last 75 years.”

Dr Harewood, Dr Abigail Harrison, Senior Lecturer and Consultant Paediatrician/Adolescent Medicine at the UWI Hospital, Professor Denise Eldemire, Senior Lecturer at Mona, and Dr David C. Smith, Coordinator of the Institute for Sustainable Development and Director of the Centre for Environmental Management, are also set to speak during the launch.

The involvement of The UWI academics highlights the University’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in climate action. Focusing on climate change and sustainable development, The UWI has gained recognition as a key information source for SIDS.

Over the last decade, the University has formed partnerships with other institutions to promote sustainable development. In 2024, UWI launched the International School for Development Justice (ISDJ), the world’s first global business school dedicated to online graduate programmes focusing on leadership in the SDGs.

The complete list of UWI expert contributors to the inaugural indicator 2024 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Report is as follows:

Faculty of Engineering, The UWI, St Augustine – Prof. Michelle A. Mycoo

Faculty of Medical Sciences, The UWI, Cave Hill

– Dr. Heather C. Harewood

Faculty of Medical Sciences, The UWI, St Augustine

– Dr. Sandeep B. Maharaj,

– Prof. Christopher A. L. Oura

George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, The UWI, Cave Hill

– Dr. Madhuvanti Murphy

Institute for Sustainable Development

– Dr. David C. Smith

Tropical Metabolism Research Unit at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CAIHR)

– Dr Georgiana M. Gordon-Strachan

– Mrs. Natalie G. Guthrie-Dixon

– Dr. Kwesi G. Marshall

– Dr. Shelly R. McFarlane

– Ms. Kimberley S. McKenzie

– Mr. Kimalie F. Parchment

– Ms. Stephanie Y. Parker

For more information or to register for the virtual launch event, click here.

About The University of the West Indies

The UWI has been and continues to be a pivotal force in every aspect of Caribbean development; residing at the centre of all efforts to improve the well-being of people across the region for the past 75 years.

From a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948, The UWI is today an internationally respected, global university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and its Global Campus, and global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Culture, Creative and Performing Arts, Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, and Sport. As the Caribbean’s leading university, it possesses the largest pool of Caribbean intellect and expertise committed to confronting the critical issues of our region and wider world.

The UWI has been consistently ranked among the top universities globally by the most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education (THE). The UWI is the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists since its debut in the rankings in 2018. In addition to its leading position in the Caribbean in the World University Rankings, it is also in the top 25 for Latin America and the Caribbean and the top 100 global Golden Age universities (between 50 and 80 years old). The UWI is also featured among the leading

universities on THE’s Impact Rankings for its response to the world’s biggest concerns, outlined in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality and Climate Action. In 2024, The UWI launched a first-of-its-kind global online graduate business school focused on leadership within the context of supporting the SDGs.

Learn more at www.uwi.edu

Share this: Facebook

X

