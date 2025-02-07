Montserrat Tourism Authority Launches Community Environmental Stewardship Initiative

The Montserrat Tourism Authority, in collaboration with local stakeholders, has launched Phase 2 of the Community Environmental Stewardship Initiative.

In an online release, the MTA said the initiative is a movement dedicated to protecting the island’s stunning landscapes and coastal ecosystems. Residents, community leaders, and government officials are invited to work together and take action to preserve the island’s natural beauty for future generations.

“By fostering environmental stewardship, we ensure a thriving, sustainable future for both our people and our tourism industry,” the announcement stated.

From February to May 2025, the programme will feature a variety of hands-on activities, including eco-friendly workshops, beach clean-ups, and beautification projects. A special publication will highlight farm-to-table practices, local environmental challenges, and community-driven solutions. Outstanding environmental stewards will also be recognised for their contributions.

MTA says 85% of residents have expressed a strong desire to participate in conservation efforts and this initiative provides the perfect opportunity for everyone to get involved.

Both visitors and residents are invited to get involved and can contact Nicole Fagan for more details at email nicole.fagan@montserrattourism.ms or call 491-4700/2/3.

Share this: Facebook

X

