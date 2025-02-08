Meals on Wheels Foundation Delivers Over 700 Meals in Summer Lunch Initiative

The Meals on Wheels Foundation, widely recognised for its work in providing meals to the elderly, has extended its support to Montserrat’s youth through a successful Summer Lunch Initiative. In collaboration with Dip and Althea’s Kitchen, the foundation provided nutritious boxed lunches to children attending the Davy Hill Community Summer School and the Montserrat Children Society Summer School. This project was undertaken by the Meals on Wheels Foundation over the School Break in July-August 2024.

Although this initiative falls outside the foundation’s formal mandate, which is primarily focused on elderly care under its Operating Agreement with the Ministry of Health & Social Services, the need to support school children during the summer holidays became evident. During the school term, some children benefit from government-subsidized meals, but that access is lost during breaks. Recognising this gap, the foundation took action despite financial constraints.

“In light of our own stretched financial resources, we believed it was important to give back to the community,” the foundation stated. “We are incredibly grateful to Dip and Althea’s Kitchen for stepping up immediately and offering their services at an attractive and generously discounted price.” Over the course of the programme, a total of 708 boxed lunches were provided to children in need.

The Meals on Wheels Foundation expressed deep appreciation for its stakeholders and long-time supporters, acknowledging that their financial contributions and supply donations made this initiative possible.

“As we navigate challenging financial times and competing demands on resources, we urge you to continue to partner with us as we strive to fulfil our mandate. It is through your contributions that we can assist the community with endeavours to provide a meal and due to the success of the Summer Lunch Programme we would like to reach out to the community to assist us with expanding,” the statement continued.

The Foundation would like to continue to service the Montserrat Community to ensure there is access to a nutritious meal. Due to the overwhelming success of the Summer Lunch Initiative, the foundation is looking to extend and expand its reach, calling on additional partners and donors to help sustain the programme in the years to come.

(One way to support is by purchasing tickets to the Old School Ball, taking place during the St. Patrick’s Festival. Tickets can be purchased on TicketPulse for the Friday, March 14 event.

For more information or to support the Meals on Wheels Foundation, interested individuals and organisations can contact Keane Halley at +664 392 1181 or Violet Brown at +664 496 5852, or email mealsonwheelsfoundation@gmail.com.

