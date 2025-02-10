Ministry of Health and Social Services Seeks Foster Carers for Children in Need

The Department of Social Services is calling on compassionate individuals and families to consider becoming foster carers for children in need of care and protection.

The Department’s Foster Parent Programme provides emergency, short-term or long-term placements to children in need of stability and safe nurturing homes.

Director of Social Services, Teresena Fergus, emphasised the crucial role foster carers play in a child’s life stating, “Every child deserves a safe and loving environment to grow and thrive. Foster carers provide stability, support and care to children during difficult times. We encourage anyone who is willing and able to consider fostering and making a difference in a child’s future.”

The Department of Social Services welcomes applications from residents of Montserrat who are 21 years or older and in good health with no criminal record.

Successful applicants will receive comprehensive training in parenting and child safety and ongoing support. Additionally, financial allowances are provided to foster carers.

To apply or for further inquiries about the Foster Parent Programme please contact the Department of Social Services at 491-3895 / 495-3895 / 7491.

By opening your home and heart to a child in need, you can make a lasting impact. The Department of Social Services looks forward to partnering with community members to ensure that every child receives the love, care, and protection they deserve.

Share this: Facebook

X

