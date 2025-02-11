Remote Monitoring Systems Installed at the Glendon Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has introduced advanced remote life signs monitoring systems in Glendon Hospital’s wards. Funded by the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity (RESEMBID) program, this initiative enhances healthcare services and supports the ministry’s non-infrastructure reform agenda.

According to the ministry, the newly installed Philips Patient Information Center iX and Intellivue patient monitoring systems will allow medical staff to track patients’ vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, in real-time from remote locations and in the inpatient care setting. This technology is expected to streamline patient care, optimize medical responses and provide an extra layer of safety for those receiving treatment.

Chief Medical Officer with the Ministry of Health and Social Services; Dr. Sharra Greenaway –Duberry commented; “I am thrilled to see Glendon Hospital take this bold step toward modernizing healthcare delivery on our island. The installation of advanced remote life signs

monitoring systems will revolutionize the way we care for our patients, enabling our medical staff to respond more swiftly and effectively which significantly enhances patient safety and outcomes.”

To ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, doctors and nurses at Glendon Hospital have already undergone extensive on-island training to familiarize themselves with the equipment. Additional on-line training sessions for clinical protocol development was completed on February 5, 2025, the final element of implementation for this important programme.

“Since 2022, the health system has been going through an intentional transformation and strengthening process, the RESEMBID grant awarded to the Ministry of Health and Social Services has been complimentary to the non-infrastructure reform programme that supports the planned New National Hospital. Through the course of implementation, the RESEMBID programme has provided compounding positive momentum towards improved infrastructure and equipment for clinical care,” stated Mrs. Mary Miller Sallah; Implementation Lead for the RESEMBID grant for MoHSS.

In a statement on this project; Edward Turvill, RESEMBID’s Senior Programme Manager, Resilience noted: “RESEMBID is proud to support the implementation of cutting-edge remote life signs monitoring systems at Glendon Hospital. This was made possible through the COVID-19 Facility, and the generous support of the European Union. This groundbreaking project not only showcases innovative solutions within the Caribbean healthcare sector but also plays a vital role in strengthening the resilience of Montserrat’s health system, particularly in the face of ongoing health challenges. This highlights the power of collaboration in driving transformative change in healthcare services across the region. We are honored to partner with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to deliver this technology that will positively impact patient care in Montserrat for years to come.”

The Ministry extended its gratitude to RESEMBID for their vital support in making this project a reality.

About RESEMBID:

RESEMBID is a 48-project programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.

