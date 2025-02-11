Montserrat’s Premier to Attend ECCB Monetary Council Meeting in St Kitts and Nevis

Premier and Minister of Finance Reuben T. Meade is scheduled to attend the 110th Meeting of the ECCB Monetary Council when it convenes at the Sir Cecil Jacob Auditorium, ECCB Headquarters, on February 14.

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine, will present the Report on Monetary, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The report to the Monetary Council will include updates on (i) global and regional economic developments; (ii) impact of US policy shifts on the ECCU; (iii) financial stability; and (iv) progress on engagements with the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, and ECCB release noted.

The Council is expected to deliberate on a presentation titled: Financing the “Big Push” Through Central Bank Reserves: Scenarios, Options and Recommendations. The tenet of the Big Push is: What will it take to double the ECCU economies in the next decade?

The Council will also receive the reports from the Technical Core Committee on Insurance, Eastern Caribbean Asset Management Corporation and the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Following the meeting, Council Chairman and Council Member for Anguilla, the Honourable Dr Ellis Lorenzo Webster, will present the Communiqué and address questions from the media during a press conference.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making body of the ECCB, consisting of the eight Ministers for Finance from ECCB member countries. This will be Premier Meade’s first Monetary Council meeting since returning to office.

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank was established in October 1983. The Central Bank is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share this: Facebook

X

