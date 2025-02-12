Montserrat’s Population Declines, But Literacy and Homeownership Remain Strong

The latest 2023 Population and Housing Census reveals a continued decline in Montserrat’s population, but also highlights key areas of resilience, including high literacy rates and strong homeownership figures.

According to the census, Montserrat’s usual resident population now stands at 4,396, a significant drop from the 11,606 recorded in 1980. The decline is largely attributed to emigration following the island’s volcanic eruptions in the 1990s, with many Montserratians relocating to the United Kingdom, the United States, and neighboring Caribbean territories.

Despite the shrinking population, educational attainment remains high, with most residents achieving at least a secondary education and many pursuing tertiary studies. The island also boasts a high literacy rate, reinforcing its commitment to education and lifelong learning.

Housing data from the census shows that 37.2% of households own their homes outright, while 18% have a mortgage. Rental housing accounts for 34.7% of private dwellings, with both private and government rentals contributing to the figures.

Religious Affiliation Sees Notable Declines

The 2023 Census highlights a continued decline in religious affiliation, particularly among traditional Christian denominations. The Anglican population has dropped from 28.2% in 1991 to just 12.6% in 2023, while the Methodist community declined from 26.4% to 10.4% over the same period.

Roman Catholics have also seen a reduction, making up just 3.6% of the population in 2023, down from 9.7% in 1991. Meanwhile, the Pentecostal/Full Gospel movement has seen slight fluctuations, with its share at 8.1% in 2023.

At the same time, the number of non-religious individuals has risen, reflecting broader regional and global trends of secularization. The data suggests that younger generations are less likely to be affiliated with traditional religious groups than older Montserratians.

Health and Aging Population Trends

Health remains a concern, with the report identifying 716 cases of hypertension and 392 cases of diabetes among residents. The majority of those affected are aged 60 and older, reflecting the island’s aging population.

The census also noted increased technology adoption, with more residents having mobile phones and internet access, ensuring better connectivity and access to digital resources.

The 2023 Census data will serve as a critical tool for policy-making and development planning, ensuring that Montserrat continues to adapt to its changing demographic and economic landscape.

Read Census 2023 at a Glance here.

For further details on the census, visit the Montserrat Statistics Department website at statistics.gov.ms.

