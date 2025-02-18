Premier Meade to Address CARICOM Heads of Government as Region’s Newest Leader

Premier of Montserrat, Reuben T. Meade, will take centerstage at the opening of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), set for February 19-21 in Bridgetown, Barbados. As the newest elected leader in the region, Premier Meade’s remarks will be closely watched for insights into his vision for Montserrat’s role within CARICOM.

Themed “Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth, and Sustainable Development,” the meeting will bring together regional leaders to address key issues, including food and nutrition security, climate change and finance, the ongoing situation in Haiti, security concerns, digital resilience, external relations, and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy. Maritime and air transport, as well as reparations, are also on the agenda.

Premier Meade will deliver his address alongside other regional leaders at the opening ceremony on February 19 at the Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. The event will also feature speeches from host and CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados; immediate past Chair, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada; and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett. Special guests, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will also deliver remarks.

Assistant Secretary-General for Foreign and Community Relations at the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms. Elizabeth Solomon, described the upcoming meeting as a “moment of great interest,” noting that it comes at a pivotal time for the hemisphere. She underscored the importance of regional unity, stating, “It is important for the Region to unite and speak with one voice on many issues, and this is an excellent opportunity under Prime Minister Mottley’s leadership as Chair of CARICOM.”

The meeting will also include engagements with high-level officials such as Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland, President of the Caribbean Development Bank Daniel Best, President of Afreximbank Professor Benedict Oramah, and Executive President of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) Sergio Díaz-Granados.

Prior to the official conference, CARICOM Foreign Ministers will convene on February 19 for a special meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), which plays a key advisory role in shaping the region’s foreign policy.

As CARICOM’s newest leader, Premier Meade’s presence at this meeting represents an important step in reaffirming Montserrat’s place within the regional community.

Share this: Facebook

X

