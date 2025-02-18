Turning Magma into Momentum: SHV30 Conference Calls for Abstracts

Researchers, disaster risk professionals, and policymakers are invited to submit abstracts for the Soufrière Hills Volcano 30 Years On (SHV30) International Conference, scheduled to take place from July 14 to 18, 2025, in Montserrat. This landmark event commemorates three decades of eruption, research, and resilience at the Soufrière Hills Volcano.

Abstract submissions are now open, with a deadline of March 31, 2025. More details on submission guidelines can be found at www.mvo.ms/shv30.

SHV30 will provide a platform for experts and community stakeholders to explore advances in volcanology, crisis management, and sustainable recovery. The conference aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and real-world applications, fostering dialogue on how volcanic research informs disaster risk reduction and resilience strategies globally.

Conference Themes:

Advancing Volcanic Research and Monitoring for Risk Reduction

This theme focuses on the latest scientific insights, monitoring techniques, and collaborative efforts to track volcanic activity, mitigate risks, and address challenges in resource-limited settings.

Managing Short- and Long-Term Volcanic Risks in a Complex World

Discussions will explore strategies for managing volcanic hazards, from early-warning systems to community engagement, with lessons learned from past disaster response and recovery efforts.

Living with Volcanic Risk: Governance, Community, and Sustainable Development

This theme will examine the role of governance, community participation, and local knowledge in post-disaster recovery, risk mitigation, and leveraging volcanic landscapes for sustainable economic growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge discussions on volcanic processes, risk mitigation, and the evolving relationship between science and society in active volcanic environments.

The conference is organised by Dr. Graham A. Ryan (MVO-UWI/SRC, MVO Director) and the SHV30 Scientific Organizing Committee, which includes Prof. J. Barclay, Prof. E. Calder, Dr. E.P. Joseph, Dr. K. Pascal (Chair), Prof. R. Richardson, Lt. Col. A. Ryan, Mr. M. Valeccha, and Ms. T. Williams.

For more information and to submit an abstract, visit www.mvo.ms/shv30.

